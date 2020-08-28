El Paso agencies respond to Hurricane Laura amid pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–A few organizations out of El Paso traveled hundreds of miles away to parts of Texas where Hurricane Laura, which came ashore as a Category 4 storm early Thursday in Southeast Texas.

Revive Mobile Health, Elite Medical Transport, and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Region 9 are in Beaumont, Texas to prepare to help out anyone during the storm.

“They were working in the rain working to load patients from hospitals and nursing homes and move them out of harms way,” Wanda Helgesen, the Executive Director of Border Rac, said.

El Paso agencies traveled hundreds of miles to South Texas since last Saturday to evacuate patients and the more vulnerable before the storm hit. Hurricane laura left several people dead and caused widespread wind damage.

“Their main job for those who responded early were to move individuals that were at risk out to safer environments,” Hegelsen said.

The agencies provided ambulances, including a large mass casualty-like bus, or the AMBUS, for assistance.

“The AMBUS is a 20 patient multi-passenger disaster response vehicle that is really a small rolling hospital,” Rob Campion with Elite Medical Transport said.

Emergency responders say some evacuees were transported 90 miles out of the storm’s path, including hospital patients in critical conditions.

“Three of them were COVID-19 patients so on top of the hurricane we also have the infection control of the COVID situation we have to think about,” Campion said.

The agencies said the last time they responded to a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey. They add how the pandemic has made required changes to their response.

“Of course you have responders coming from all over Texas from different areas you’re going to have responders coming from areas with high levels of COVID mixing in with responders with very little exposure to it,” Campion said.

First responders said they have plenty of PPE for their crews in South Texas.

The agencies say for now teams are staging in the Beaumont and Houston areas waiting to see if Louisiana requests assistance from Texas, where they will be ready to go.