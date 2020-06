EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Department of Public Health officials announced 40 additional virus cases Sunday, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March 13 to 3,834.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the number dead from the virus at 100.

The number of El Pasoans hospitalized remained stable Sunday, with health authorities reporting 85 individuals hospitalized, 51 of whom are in ICU, and 27 are on ventilators.