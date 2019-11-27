El Paso 911 Communications Center gets recognized for outstanding professionalism

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The 911 Communications Division was recognized at the 2019 Texas Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference this Nov. 26.

In a press release, officials state the award came after the outstanding professionalism with which the Communications Center performed during the events of August 3.

“This speaks volumes about the outstanding quality of service that our 911 Center provides to our community, not only on August 3 but every day,” said Mario D’Agostino, Fire Chief of the El Paso Fire Department in the release.

Officials say Public Safety Communicators Michele Acosta, Janet Estrella, and Bernadette M. Falcon Barba, each representing one of the three functions of the 911 Communications Center, received the award during the Texas EMS Conference Award Luncheon on November 26, 2019.

Chief D’Agostino says, “the professionalism of the communications team and their achievements are a motive of pride for the entire department.”