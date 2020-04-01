El Paso 4th graders have show and tell with their pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mrs. Lozoya’s 4th-grade class made UP of 22 students from Dr. Sue Shook Elementary are no longer interacting in class or on the playground.

Their interaction is now through video chats.

Students say they sing and do fun activities together with their classmates through video chats.

Mrs. Lozoya is trying to bring the classroom feeling back through the computer screen.

“A student had her birthday on Saturday so we were able to sing her happy birthday,” said Perla Lozoya a 4th-grade teacher at Dr. Sue Shook Elementary School.

“Then a student said “hey, do you want to see my pet?” and I said “sure!” and you know a majority of them brought their pets introduced their pets,” said Lozoya.

However, many parents are learning to adapt to teaching their children, while still juggling work.

“Me and my husband, both of us are still working, we have to still work. We are on different shifts so he does as much as he can while he’s here in the morning and then I take over in the evening,” said Lucy Rameriz a mother of a 4th-grade student.

Mrs. Lozoya says the best thing parents can do to is to keep a schedule and do what you can.

“Set a time where you will work maybe one hour in the morning, maybe one hour in the afternoon but just make it work for you,” said Lozoya.

Mrs. Lozoya working to get students up and away from the commuter screens with scavenger hunts and arts and crafts.

“For math Monday and Tuesday we have scavenger hunts we want kids to go outside or inside their house go and explore and find different angles, different lines,” said Lozoya.

Something her 4th grade students seem to be enjoying.

“I like it because you can spend time with your family and you can learn new things too,” said Pazely Styers a student.

Mrs. Lozoya says if a parent feels like they are not teaching their child correctly the best thing to do is stay in contact with your child’s teacher and not being afraid to ask for help.