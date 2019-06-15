El Paso 12-year-old brings home 2019 Texas State Boxing Championship

A 12-year-old El Paso girl just brought home the 2019 Texas State Championship for boxing. It all started as a hobby to keep Ivy Enriquez busy during the soccer off-season, then it became obvious it was something the pre-teen was very gifted at.

Enriquez holds the State Championship belt for the 90-pound weight limit. She began boxing four years ago, at the age of eight.

“I’ve loved boxing since I was little, so when she told me she wanted to do boxing, it was music to my ears,” Ivy’s dad told KTSM.

Ivy was originally playing soccer, but when soccer season ended, she asked her dad to take her down to the Carolina Rec center where she began training. From the start, it was apparent that Ivy had talent and aggression for the sport that is rarely seen in young boxers.

She is now a four-time National Champion.

“I’m really proud of her and what she’s accomplished as of right now so I just see a great future for her if she keeps on cause she dedicates herself for this sport 100 percent,” Enriquez’s dad said.

Ivy’s dad and coach all have high hopes for her. They think she has what it takes to become an Olympian.