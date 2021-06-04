El Magifico Miestro: 7-year-old El Pasoan shocks social media with talent

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Young Samuel Cejas has begun to gain local attention through social media at only 7-years-old. This came after his second debut on Instagram’s Fitfam El Paso, playing on the grand piano in the historic Paso De Notre Hotel.

“Everyone started telling me that I needed to be on Instagram,” Samuel told KTSM.

“I just wanted everyone to see him so since he had been on fit fam before, it it was actually more productive this time since there was a handle that they were able to tag,” added Samuel’s Father Alonso Cejas.

Samuel was introduced to music at a young age by his parents who are both musicians themselves.

“The first time that we really saw an interest, he must have been 6 or seven months old,” Bianca Cejas, Samuel’s mother explained. “It wasn’t just some random banging by a baby we could really see and hear something more”.

Now nearing the end of the Covid-19 lock down, Samuel has started mastering the piano, and he has yet to learn to read music.

“I have a really good ear of hearing for the music,” Samuel said.

“No he doesn’t know how to read, its all 100 percent ear,” Bianca explained. “He’s just a sponge, absorbing all sorts of things”.

Samuel told KTSM, he hopes that with time he can learn to read music, the guitar and level up his expertise as a pianist.

You can follow Samuel’s musical journey on his Instagram account @Samcanplayit or on Facebook.