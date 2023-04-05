EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Dorado High School student athletes will be signing up letters of intent at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at El Dorado High School theater.
- Alyssa Abascal, a starting combo guard on the girls’ basketball team, will be signing with Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois, where she plans to study civil engineering. Abascal is a three-year varsity letterman and team captain. Her athletic accolades include 2022 2-5A All-District 2nd Team, 2022 2-5A Academic All-District, 2022 2-5A District Champion, 2022 2-5A Bi-District Champion, 2022 Hobbs Holiday All-Tournament Team, 2023 1-6A All-District 1st Team, 4 playoff appearances for the 5A & 6A, and 2023 Greater El Paso Girls Coaches Association All-Star Red Team.
- Quincy Estrada, quarterback on the Aztec’s varsity football team, will be signing his letter of intent with McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, where he plans to study business. His athletic accolades include 2021 1-5A 1st Team All-District Quarter Back, 2022 1-6A 1st Team All-District Quarterback, and first Quarterback selection in the 2022 Greater El Paso All-Star Football Showcase.
- Danna Gamez, a volleyball player, will be signing her letter of intent with University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico where she plans to study nursing. Her athletic accolades include 2nd Team All-District.
- Gizel Lopez, a soccer player, will be signing her letter of intent with University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico where she plans to study kinesiology. Her athletic accolades include 2020-2021 2nd Team All-District and 2021-2022 1st Team All-District.