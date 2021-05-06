El Chuco Inspirations: Local hat maker designs all products customized for you

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When it comes to unique style and detail that showcases the landscape and people of El Paso, one local hatmaker has got you covered.



“It’s always something new. So whether it’s a black color with this shape but they want this hat band, it’s never boring for me. It’s always exciting for me and sometimes some customers push me further than what I’ve done and experiment with something new. Come up with new hat bands, new shapes, new styles,” said Cindy Gutierrez-Krapp, the owner of Aghaa’ Hat Company.

Customizing the perfect hat for you, and it’s all hand-made in the heart of Cindy’s home studio.

“Shaping it, hand-creasing I don’t use blocks for certain shapes. I just do it by hand. The sweatband is stitched in by hand, the hat liner I make myself. I print myself and put it into the hat. The hat bands, the leather braiding is all done by hand. The weaving is all done by hand. So everything is very personalized to you and with you in mind,” Cindy shared.

She started Aghaa’ Hat Co. a couple of years ago, and learned her craft after meeting a milliner at her old workplace.

“We sat down, briefly talked about steaming it, shaping it, setting the brim, and putting a sweatband. That was my lesson,” Cindy shared, “I had gone to Fashion Institute of Technology for fashion design but had never taken any millinery classes before. So that was my first intro to creating my own hat.”

Cindy pays close attention to detail with each hat she makes, and gives her absolute best to every customer.

“It will become a part of you, literally. The sweatband is shaped to your head. I take a lot of time per hat so if someone orders, it’s not going to be done in one week. I want to give my care to every single one that is ordered,” Cindy said.

The company has been seeing a bundle of support from the community. Cindy says she’s made about 200 hats which has been keeping her motivated to keep going and create more.

“It took my 4 years of trying to build it up together but I didn’t give up. You don’t give up. The little bit that you get from something you sold, you can put it back in, continue and it just continues to grow,” Cindy shared. For more information and background about Aghaa’ Hat Co., click here (https://www.aghaahatco.com/). You can also check out and support Cindy’s work on her Instagram page @aghaahatco

