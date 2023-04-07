EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens invites the community to attend their “EggstravaganZoo” happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9.

The family-friendly event will provide spring-themed activities including live entertainment at the Wildlife Amphitheater stage and treat stations. Children from 3 to 12 ages will be able to participate in six special treat stations sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

In addition, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance and will be available for pictures for a total of $10 inside the event pavilion.

Guests can also learn more about the animals at the zoo and view some of the animals receive an Easter-themed enrichment.

For more information on the “EggstravaganZoo” and the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, visit www.elpasozoo.org.