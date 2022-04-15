EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two is better than one, right? Well, this year the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is tying up two popular spring events: EggstravaganZOO and Party for the Planet.

Throughout the weekend a variety of family-friendly events are planned, including pictures with the Easter Bunny, candy stations and animal enrichment, as well as live entertainment at the Wildlife Amphitheater stage and much more. In addition, many community partners will be on hand to educate guests about sustainability.

El Paso Zoo’s orangutan Khaleesi turns 7

The zoo will also be celebrating the seventh birthday of Khaleesi, a female orangutan born at the El Paso Zoo on Earth Day in 2015.

You’re invited to join the celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17.

For more information on the event and the El Paso Zoo, visit elpasozoo.org.

