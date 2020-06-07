Effort to change Robert E. Lee Elementary name underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second time since 2017, an effort is underway to change the name of a Northeast El Paso elementary school honoring a Confederate General.

Robert E. Lee Elementary, located at 7710 Pandora Street near Fort Bliss, is once again at the center of a nationwide movement aimed at removing the names of Confederate leaders from landmarks. In 2017, after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville left a woman dead and 19 others injured, an effort to rename Robert E. Lee Road in East-Central El Paso gained steam, but ultimately, the City failed the rename the short stretch of road.

Saturday, EPISD Trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos, said he is working with Superintendent Cabrera to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary.

“After connecting the dots and communicating with Superintendent Cabrera, the item to change the name of the school will be up for discussion in our next board meeting. I believe with confidence its name change is imminent,” Klayel-Avalos said in a written statement on his social media account Saturday.

In 2017, Superintendent Cabrera expressed support for changing Robert E. Lee Elementary’s name but said the decision would have to come from EPISD board trustees who would have had to add the item to the board agenda.

I will be calling to have Robert E Lee elementary in EPISD to change its name permanently.



No symbol of oppression should remain relevant today.



This is effort was brought to my attention from the local George Floyd response group in El Paso and LC. — Freddy Klayel-Avalos, M.P.A (@Freddy_EPTX) June 6, 2020

He went on to say “no symbol of oppression should remain relevant today,” and urged City Council to revisit renaming Robert E. Lee Road as well. The road, which runs from Montana Avenue to Gateway Boulevard West, is home to only a small handful of businesses – namely, Track One Restaurant.

Fort Bliss renamed Robert E Lee Road and access gate off Airway to the Buffalo Soldier Road in 2014.

At this time, the El Paso ISD has yet to identify what name the school would change to if approved. If the school’s name change is approved during June’s school board meeting, it will go into effect later this year.