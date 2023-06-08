EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award nominated actor Edward James Olmos will be at the 16th annual El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival this coming July.

The festival will be through July 20-30 and take place at the Plaza Theatre located in Downtown El Paso.

The El Paso Community Foundation says Olmos will be interviewed on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. before 1988’s Stand and Deliver and Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. before 1982’s The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez.

Olmos earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of El Pachuco in Luis Valdez’s Zoot Suit. He also received a Golden Globe for his characterization of real-life educator Jaime Escalante in Stand and Deliver. Olmos has also starred in Blade Runner, Selena, American Me, My Family/Mi Familia, and Walking with Herb which was filmed in Las Cruces.

Olmos has also played well known roles on Battlestar Galactica, Miami Vice, The West Wing, and Mayans M.C.

Olmos has also overcome throat cancer and is known for his humanitarian work with organizations such as Thank You Ocean, the Project Hope Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, The Boys and Girls Club of America, and The River Keepers.

Individual sales will go on sale in late June, however passes are currently on sale and can be purchased here: Tickets – Plaza Classic Film Festival | El Paso, Texas | July 20 – July 30, 2023.