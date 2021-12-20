Educator, Army Veteran Jerome Tilghman dies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jerome Tilghman, a former long-time educator, candidate for office, Army Veteran, and respected community leader, died Sunday.

The announcement of his passing was made by his son Jeffrey via social media. According to the post, Tilghman passed with his family members by his side.

Tilghman ran for Congress in 2018, and most recently ran for a spot on the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees in 2021.

He taught in El Paso ISD for 17 years, and was also an educator at UTEP, EPCC and the University of Phoenix. Tilghman was also on the Board of Directors for the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, as well as the VP for Membership and Development Director while there.

Tilghman also served in the U.S. Army as Personnel Officer for the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment while they were assigned to Fort Bliss.

Information on services has not been released yet.

