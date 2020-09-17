Education experts discuss pandemic effects on students amid EPISD homework freeze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–From an abrupt end of the school year last Spring, to fully online school and now a pause on homework, educational experts weigh in on how the pandemic can leave long-term effects on this generation of students.

The El Paso Independent School District recently announced a temporary freeze on most homework to minimize screen time and reduce stress as its students continue fully online. EPISD will begin to phase students back for in-person instruction on October 1, with most expected to return by October 19.

Dr. Alyse Hachey, the Lead Early Childhood Faculty at UTEP, said a pause on homework might be beneficial to students struggling with virtual learning, especially the younger ones.

“We are trying to make it as normal as possible, especially for our children, its just not normal though,” Hachey said.

Hachey said while many may be worried about students falling behind academically, she warns students’ social and emotional well-being are also at risk.

“It’s more important that children have that downtime at the end of the day, so they are ready to interact with the teacher the next day,” Hachey said.

She adds the stress from hours of virtual learning and being away from the traditional classroom setting, can cause students to fall behind.

“The virtual interactions are already different, they’re already different enough that when we’re going to keep it being different and extend it, we’re going to make your routine more difficult more stressful, it takes the potential of them not being ready to learn again the next day,” Hachey said.

For parents worried about their children falling behind, Dr. Hachey suggests parents read together with their kids or play educational games.

“And then you go ‘hey wait look at that word you know that word,’ you know what I mean, but it’s not homework it’s sharing interaction, responsive relationship time,” Hachey said.

But some teachers feel homework is essential to education, especially now.

“Without it, I have to shorten my lesson and give a quick assignment or a quick assessment and that’s really not going to justify whether or not the students understand or not,” Sandra Banales, a Henderson Middle School teacher said.

At the lower grade level, an EPISD Pre-K teacher says parents need to help their children review material so they can retain what they learn.

“It could affect a lot of them a great lot because they’re memorizing things and they got to have that skill set in place and it needs to be reviewed,” Michael Malone said.

But something all educators agreed on, was that it is going to take some time for students, parents and teachers to get back into a routine again. However, they say with everyone’s cooperation everyone will reach their goals.

“All of us teachers will say we will get your child to where they need to be, have a little faith, we might be behind but we will get them to where they need to be,” Banales said.