Edge of Texas Steakhouse to hand out free meals to first responders on 9/11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Edge of Texas Steakhouse restaurant is honoring first responders on 9/11 by offering free curbside meals.

The free meals will be given out on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The business said that first responders should message the restaurant on its Facebook page in order to reserve their meal packages. The meals will include one red cheese enchilada casserole and one green chicken enchilada casserole, beans, and a salad.

According to the business, each meal package can feed up to 15 people. However, management has requested that agencies and offices advise how many individuals are included in their units so that enough food can be provided.

Pick up will be located at 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934.

In addition, the Edge of Texas will offer first responders a 10-percent discount for their meals on Saturday (Sept. 12) and Sunday (Sept. 13). First responders will need to provide valid agency/employee ID or credentials.

“We appreciate and are honored to serve those who work so hard to serve our community,” said Lupe Acosta, Owner, Edge of Texas Steakhouse. “They truly are the backbone of what makes El Paso great. This year has challenged us and our first responders have shown that they are committed to our community, therefore, we are committed to them.”

Edge of Texas Steakhouse will be open Sunday-Tuesday from 11-8pm, Wednesday & Thursday from 11-9pm, and Friday-Saturday from 11-10pm.