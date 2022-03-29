EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta ISD announced Tuesday morning that Eastwood High School teacher Raul Torres Santos has been named the 2022 Career and Technical Association of Texas (CTAT) Teacher of the Year.

Officials share that Torres Santos was selected for his innovation in the classroom, commitment to students, and dedication to the improvement of Career and Technical Education (CTE) in their institutions and communities.

“I love exposing my students to real world careers,” said Santos, who has taught STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) at Eastwood High School for 13 years.

“Engaging students is my thing,” he added. “I strive to make sure my lessons are relevant to students’ lives and incorporate 21st-century technology, which helps differentiate my teaching.” Raul Torres Santos

According to YISD, for the last eight years, Santos has promoted Robotics to the El Paso region, growing the VEX robotics community from 20 local teams to more than 200.

Over the course of his career, Santos witnessed the shortage of young women in the STEM field, and it inspired him to organize the annual Girl Powered El Paso conference, which invites hundreds of girls from the region to experience the opportunities of STEM.

Because of his leadership and advocacy in the VEX robotics community, Santos was also inducted into the VEX Worlds Robotics Inspirational STEM Hall of Fame. He has trained or presented to more than 10,000 students, parents, educators, and community leaders in his advocacy work for CTE fields.

For winning this year’s CTAT Teacher of the Year, Santos will be recognized at the CTAT Summer Conference in Fort Worth in July.

The CTAT award recognizes the finest CTE teachers at the middle and/or secondary school level.

For more information about the CTAT/ACTE Excellence Awards, click here.

