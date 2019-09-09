Eastwood High School community says goodbye to Eddie Cruz

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family and friends said their final goodbyes to former Eastwood High School football star Eddie Cruz.

As KTSM reported, the 18-year-old wide receiver drowned on labor day in Bill Evans Lake near Silver City.

The Eastwood community packed the pews of Crestview Chapel Monday morning to celebrate the Cruz, a former Troopers football star who was playing at Western New Mexico University at the time of his death.

There was not an empty seat nor a dry eye in the building as Cruz was laid to rest.

In addition to his extended family and friends, Cruz’s teammates from both Eastwood and Western New Mexico were in attendance.

WNMU head coach Frank Tristan was also there to pay his respects.

The large turnout was a testament to the life Cruz lived, his friends said.

“It’s just a great feeling to see all these people,” said current Eastwood quarterback Christian Castaneda. “I just know that he did this.”

Cruz’ coach Julio Lopez and some of Cruz’ teammates served as honorary pallbearers.

“We just became brothers when he up to Western New Mexico,” said Kaleb Gutierrez.” It was like an automatic bond being from El Paso.”​​