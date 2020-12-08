Eastridge Christmas lights tradition lives on

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Despite the pandemic, a holiday tradition continues in an East El Paso neighborhood.

For years the Eastridge community near Eastwood High School has been known for its over-the-top Christmas light displays.

It started more than 50 years ago and continues till this day — though, as the neighborhood has aged, many of the homes have gone dark.

Still El Paso families said it’s a nice distraction from everything that’s happening right now.

KTSM 9 News caught up with El Pasoans who were viewing the lights on Monday night.

“It gives us something to do,” said El Pasoan Jessica Flores. “You know, it’s chilly but at least it gives us something to do. At least we get to get out and have the kids do something, but we still enjoy it.”

Residents are willing to wait in long lines to keep the festive tradition alive, particularly in a year where the pandemic has reduced the amount of activities for families.

There are a few entrances to Eastridge, with the most common one at McRae at Cartway.

The other entrances are at Deby Lewis at Glemmway Place, which is right behind Eastwood High School.

