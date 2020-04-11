Easter weekend bridge crossings up, ‘Bridge Report’ Facebook group shows

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Facebook group called “Reporte De Puentes” or in English bridge reports allows people from both El Paso and Juárez to post about how the lines are on the International Bridges.

The group has over 200,000 members from both cities.

The group administrator says that overall, judging by the posts, less people have been crossing. However, this weekend things have been a bit different.

“I’ve seen some posts that people have done like three hours to cross back to Juárez,” said Zahid Sotelo, Reporte De Puentes admin.

Sotelo says in the past two weeks since the border was restricted to essential travel, the Facebook groups’ posts indicate fewer people are crossing. Although, he says more people are asking questions about if they are allowed to cross or not.

“I think the posts have increased in this time just because of the uncertainly of the information or lack of information if people can cross or they cannot,” said Sotelo.

Easter weekend, Sotelo began to notice some changes.

“This week, in particular, I’ve seen a little bit more people crossing. I’m not sure if it’s just because they are going for Easter or they have to do other personal things,” said Sotelo.

While lines appear long with people trying to cross from El Paso to Juárez this Easter weekend, that is in part because on the Juárez side authorities have been taking extra precautions.

Posts in the Facebook group say that authorities on the Mexican side are asking questions and taking traveler’s temperatures, which slows down the crossing process.

This afternoon, a public safety alert was sent out to El Pasoans phones reminding everyone to stay home this Easter — which includes not traveling to our sister city.