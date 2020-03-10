Easter Bunny to visit Cielo Vista Mall for photos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Simon Bunny, the Easter Bunny, will be available for photos and visits at Cielo Vista Mall from March 20 through April 11.

Families can make lasting memories by taking photos with the Bunny as part of the Simon Bunny Photo Experience.

“The Simon Bunny Photo Experience at Cielo Vista Mall is a great way for families to create lasting memories this spring,” said Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development. “We recognize the importance of capturing family traditions and are egg-static to be part of this time-honored tradition.”

According to a press release by the Simon Property Group, “Caring Bunny” will be available for photos.

Caring Bunny provides children on the spectrum of special needs and their families with the opportunity to visit with the Bunny in a sensory-friendly environment.

Caring Bunny will occur in association with Autism Speaks before regular mall hours on Sunday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Guests can register in advance.

Pet photos with the bunny will also be available.

Pet photos night will be hosted after regular mall hours on Sunday, April 5 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and the set receives extensive cleaning following the event to minimize potential risks to allergy sufferers.