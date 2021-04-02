Easter activities across Cd. Juarez cancelled

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The traditional Way of the Cross for many Catholics and Christians was put on hold in Ciudad Juarez due to the health restrictions put in place.

This celebration is done by arranging 14 representations, to commemorate the events of The Passion of the Christ, which are set up in a church or outdoors and are visited for prayer.

Parishes across Ciudad Juarez cancelled the event with the exception of the Juarez Catheral located in downtown, where only very few people where allowed to be inside with the presence of Eduardo Hayen, the priest of the Catheral.

Remaining Easter activities have also been cancelled across the city due to the pandemic.