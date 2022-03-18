EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is on scene and investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex in East El Paso that sent one man to the hospital.

EPPD officials say the stabbing happened shortly after 11 a.m. at an apartment complex along the 10700 block of Vista del Sol.

Police say the male victim was ‘uncooperative, refusing to provide information.’ His condition is unknown at this time.

Look for updates on this story here on KTSM.com and during our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.