East El Paso homeowner dealing with repeated rain water flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re seeing the damage from storms both to roads and homes across El Paso.

Some areas have seen way more damage then others. One homeowner in East El Paso said he was helpless as his yard flooded and water flowed into his home.

“When I started seeing how bad it was getting in the backyard and then before I knew it, you know, that’s, that’s what I heard water going into the to the kitchen,” said David Galindo who lives in East El Paso.

Less than 24 hours since that flooding, David Galindo is already scrapping up the mess at home before the next heavy rainfall.

We saw heavy rain filling roadways across El Paso as well.

“I can tell you right away I haven’t seen any damages that can compare to 2006. But what I hear it’s a little closer in terms of intensity of rain that is being captured in our streets,” said Salvador Solis, the Infrastructure Division Manager at the City of El Paso.

The City of El Paso said they have been nonstop cleaning up damage and debris on roads since the heavy rain started this monsoon.

“We will continue having these problems. like right now all these areas that we had cleaned and cleared of debris, we had that problem again because of last night so it’s a continuous effort to maintain these roadways,” said Solis.

Galindo is also working nonstop to take care of his home. Since that last flooding he installed, drainage holes in the rock wall but is now looking at other options.

“Maybe I might have to consider putting in a pump, you know, in the backyard. You know, and that’s something that I’m going to have to look into,” said Galindo.

Galindo said his insurance will not cover the damage to his home so clean up and prevention are his only options.