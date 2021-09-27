East El Paso Crash Kills 1, Injures Another

by: Brenda Medina

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A serious crash in East El Paso early Monday morning claimed the life of one person.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Charles Owens Drive and Vista Del Sol Drive.

El Paso Police officials tell KTSM one person died at the scene.

Another individual was transported to a local hospital. No word yet on their condition.

Images our crews captured show a car slammed into a rock wall. However, police have not yet said how the crash happened.

