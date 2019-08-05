East El Paso business offers free meals for first responders and blood donors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso business that caters to promoting healthy eating and healthy pre-packaged meals is offering a free meal to first responders and blood donors in the wake of Saturday’s tragedy.

Evolution, located at 1420 Lee Trevino Drive, will offer a choice of one menu item to first responders who arrive with their ID or blood donor card. Menu choices include brisket tacos, chicken tacos, burgers or healthy meal prep.

The offer applies on Monday and Tuesday, August 5 and 6 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The El Paso community is resilient and together we will heal and overcome, no one can tear us apart or instill fear in us. This is our city and we are Strong.” Says Mando Garcia owner of Evolution Foods. “The free meals are our way to show our appreciation and to help do our part in this process, we are here for El Paso.”

Evolution is based in El Paso’s eastside and serves healthy meal preps with vegetarian and keto options. They are located inside the Burritos Crisostomo Food Court.