East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for not following COVID-19 protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso bar had its license temporarily suspended because it allegedly did not follow protocols when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission ordered a 30-day permit suspension for Werk Bar. The business is located at 1441 Zaragoza Rd. near Pellicano Dr.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said in a news release that it inspected more than 200 establishments as part of Operation Safe Open. The commission said in total, there were three bars in Texas that did not follow protocols.

The other two included Marty’s Live in Dallas and Elevate Night Club, in McAllen.

The TABC said bars need to follow protocols that include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

The TABC said it is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety.

According to the TABC, the first infraction will result in a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

To see the guidelines and learn more about the governor’s efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov. Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.