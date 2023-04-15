EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) El Paso Branch, with the help of Texas State Director Zack Abnet, hosted a fruit tree planting event honoring “Earth Day” Saturday morning, April 15 at Planty for the People, located at 901 Arizona Ave.

Photos by Anthony Pina- KTSM

ACC is a grassroots nonprofit organization with a main focus on “building the conservative environmental movement” on college campuses and in communities.

Earth Day will be recognized on Saturday, April 22.

This year’s Earth Day theme is “making Earth Day local” and breaking down the misconception that individuals cannot make a difference for their environment and communities. ACC activists had the opportunity to better their community and give back to the environment with this planting event.