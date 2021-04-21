Earth Day awareness and fundraiser to help with gardening and sustainability in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Green Bliss Gardens, a non-profit organization that promotes the therapeutic benefits of gardening and sustainability, is having its second Earth Day awareness and fundraiser.

Attendees will receive information on food waste recycling, as well as gardening tips for the Borderland. Ornamental and fruit trees are available to choose from for donations. Donations will help finish a community garden at the site. The money will also help provide free workshops/classes on gardening and sustainability to the community.

“We need to take better care of our Earth,” said Jose Gutierrez, founder of Green Bliss Gardens.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday — Earth Day — at 4021 Moonlight Ave.

It will be a drive-thru event. You can stay in your vehicle or get out to chose a tree if you are donating. Mask and social distancing are required.

