Early voting in mayoral and City Council runoff elections underway

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting in the mayoral and City Council runoff elections is underway.

After three days of early voting, which started Wednesday, 4,600 people have cast their ballot in the race for mayor for El Paso.

Incumbent Dee Margo is facing off against former Mayor Oscar Leeser.

Additional run-offs include seats on City Council for District 2 between incumbent Alexsandra Annello and opponent Miriam “Judy” Gutierrez and District 4 between incumbent Sam Morgan and Joe Molinar. 

Early voting runs through Dec. 8. Election Day is Dec. 12.

To view the city of El Paso’s sample ballot, click here. To view the city of Socorro’s sample ballot, click here.

To find an early voting location near you, visit the El Paso County Elections Department site at epcountyvotes.com.

You can vote at any location on Election Day. Here’s a list of those locations and hours of operation.

