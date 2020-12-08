Early voting ends Tuesday; Election Day is Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting ends today for the Dec. 12 runoff election, with 31,164 ballots received as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 18,792 votes had been cast in-person leading up to Saturday’s vote. Officials said 30,300 total ballots were mailed out and 12,372 have been returned.

Early voting began Nov. 25.

The highest turnout of early votes as of Sunday were cast at Dorris Van Doren Library, with 1,819; Bassett Place, with 1,616; Marty Robbins Recreation Center, with 1,554; El Paso County Eastside Annex, with 1,356; and YWCA-West, with 1,363, according to early voting statistics.

The November general election in El Paso County saw a turnout of 269,007 voters, or 55.13% of the 487,942 registered voters.

El Paso residents can vote early at 28 locations in the city. All early voting locations can be found on the El Paso County Elections Department website, epcountyvotes.com. Hours of operation for early voting centers vary by location.

There were 421,002 total registered voters in the cities of El Paso and Socorro as of Sunday.

On Saturday, all voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit https://epcountyvotes.com/ for sample ballots, a list of voting locations and more.

