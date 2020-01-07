Early voting begins Wednesday in District 6 City Council Race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Early voting begins this week for the run-off election to replace outgoing City Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez, who resigned in order to run for Texas State Representative.

The District 6 race is between Debbie Torres and Claudia Lizette Rodriguez. Rodriguez earned 32.4% of the votes in December, while Torres earned 28%, triggering a run-off between the two.

Only 1,071 votes were cast in the race in December. The district covers much of Far East El Paso and the East Lower Valley.

Early voting begins Wednesday, January 8 through Tuesday, January 21. Election Day is Saturday, January 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of early voting stations is included in the file below.