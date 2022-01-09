Early Sunday morning wreck leaves motorcyclist severely injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An early morning wreck in far east El Paso sends a motorcyclists to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the wreck happened Sunday morning, shortly after 1 a.m along the 11000 block of Montana, near the Lee Trevino intersection.

EPPD officials say only the motorcyclist was involved in the crash. Neither the cause of the wreck, nor the identity of the rider have been released.

Look for updates on this story as soon as officials release the information.

