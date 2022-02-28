EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a busy, early Monday morning for El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews in the Lower Valley as they battled a mobile home fire.

According to EPFD officials, the fire broke out around 4 a.m. along the 8500 block of Alameda Avenue, near the Border Highway.

Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. In addition to EPFD crews, Texas Gas Crews were also called to the fire.

Look for update in our later newscasts and on KTSM.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.