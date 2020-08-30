Early morning fire reported at Northeast El Paso apartment

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Firefighters responded to a Condition 3 apartment fire in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Keltner Avenue near Alabama Street and Fred Wilson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. to reports of an apartment fire. The fire was upgraded to a Condition 3 fire as El Paso Fire Department crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control around 6:05 a.m. and firefighters continue to check for hotspots. An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

