Dwayne Johnson is Young Rock – Premieres Tuesday 8/7c on KTSM

Johnson will appear in each episode, and his formative years will be the series' focus and inspiration.

Every legend has a beginning. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in a larger-than-life family comedy based on outrageous stories of his youth.

This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar – revealing he’s more like us than we know.

In his new comedy, “Young Rock”, shows him as a work in progress.

“My experiences growing up as a kid, all over this country.”, said Johnson.

Mobility forced by the world of professional wrestling.

The Rock’s dad working In a larger than life environment.

For Johnson, it was never Superman or Batman, or anyone like that, it was pro wrestlers who were real life.

However, life in that world meant constant transition, for Johnson and his parents.

Johnson says “You learn lessons very, very quickly, sometimes hard and harsh, but ultimately, really invaluable lessons.”

The series is bookended by the surreal situation of Johnson running for President in 2032.