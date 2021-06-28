Dutch Bros Coffee opening in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Calling all coffee lovers. Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to El Paso and promises the Sun City a high-energy experience from service to sip.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and more.

“My family and I are beyond excited to be part of El Paso,” said Austin Winegar, operator of Dutch Bros El Paso. “We can’t wait to share our favorite drinks and the Dutch luv with our new neighbors.”

The El Paso location opens this Fall, but a news release did not specify a date or where it will be located.

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 when a pair of brothers bought a double-head espresso machine, turned up the music and began experimenting. Today, Dutch Bros is at more than 450 locations across 11 states. A location opened up in Las Cruces earlier this month.

