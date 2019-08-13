Duranguito demolition injunction lifted, reissued

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Duranguito neighborhood appears to be safe from demolition – again.

Preservationist Max Grossman says an injunction to protect Duranguito from demolition was lifted on Friday by the Supreme Court of Texas.

However, Grossman says his attorney filed a motion to re-instate that injunction while he submits a petition for a re-hearing of his lawsuit against the Texas Historical Commission over their permit that would allow the City of El Paso to begin demolishing the neighborhood in order to make way for the Downtown arena.

Grossman says he now has until August 26 to submit his petition for that hearing.

The City’s demolition permit has been suspended since January. City leaders are expected to receive an update from the City Attorney’s office regarding Grossman’s case during a special executive session Tuesday.