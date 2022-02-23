EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested two people on Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.
29-year-old Deone Dawn Harvey and 30-year-old Jessica Samuel were arrested after the EPPD investigation revealed the victim, Destiny Marren Chavez, had left her dog with Harvey and Samuel while she was out of town.
Harvey and Samuel were arrested and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility where they were each booked on Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, with a bond of $3,000.
