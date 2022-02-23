EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested two people on Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.

29-year-old Deone Dawn Harvey and 30-year-old Jessica Samuel were arrested after the EPPD investigation revealed the victim, Destiny Marren Chavez, had left her dog with Harvey and Samuel while she was out of town.

When the victim returned and picked up her dog, she observed her dog had an injury to her right paw. The victim took the dog to the veterinarian who determined the injury to the paw was severe and required amputation.

The investigation determined Harvey and Samuel were aware of the dog’s injuries and did not take the dog to the veterinarian for treatment.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Harvey and Samuel were arrested and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility where they were each booked on Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, with a bond of $3,000.

