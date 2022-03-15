EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Tuesday the arrest last week of two men accused of a shooting at a Northeast park in early March.
According to officials, the EPPD’s Gang Unit and SWAT team arrested 22-year-old Christian Anthony Torres and 20-year-old Alexander Ivan Villa on Wednesday, March 9th for a shooting from March 6.
On that day, officers from the Northeast Regional Command were sent to a the shooting call at Joey
Barraza Park on McCombs n Northeast El Paso When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old male victim shot after having been involved in a fight at the park.
Emergency crews transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
On March 9, Gang officers saw one of the suspects carrying a bag with rifles walk into a residence at the 10400 block of Persephone.
The officer requested assistance, and the SWAT team responded to help in the arrest of the suspects and the execution of a search warrant.
Officials say four rifles, marijuana, and other drugs were seized.
Villa and Torres were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility; Villa on a $150,000 bond and Torres under a $250,000 bond.
Police add that additional charges are pending.
