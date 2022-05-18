EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Almost a week after assaulting a 20-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials with the department announced the arrest of a man and a woman.
According to EPPD officials, the incident happened on May 9, shortly before 9:30 p.m., at the corner of Resler and Escondido in west El Paso.
Westside Regional Command officers were sent to the intersection after the report of a crash. When they arrived they found that a truck driven by an off-duty EPPD officer was struck by a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Shaughn Gonzalez.
Police say Gonzalez failed to yield the right of way, causing the wreck and disabling both vehicles.
EPPD officials say that both mother and son fled the scene before patrol officers arrived. A short time
later, Josephine returned to the scene and was arrested. Shaughn was arrested the day after the assault.
The duo has since been released from the El Paso County Detention Facility. The charges and bond amounts are as follows:
- Arrested: Shaughn Gonzalez, 18 years old, Westside El Paso, Texas resident
Charge: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $25,000 bond
- Arrested: Josephine Gonzalez Rosales, 40 years old, Westside El Paso, Texas resident
Charge: Assault Causes Bodily Injury, $3,000 bond
