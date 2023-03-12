EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dunkin’ will be hosting a grand opening celebration for its new “Next Generation” restaurant on Monday morning, March 12 at the Dunkin’ located on 11191 Sean Haggerty Drive.

Dunkin’ grand opening for new Next Generation restaurant. Courtesy by Dunkin’

The celebration will start at 7 a.m. as the restaurant will be surprising the first 100 guests in line with “Free Coffee for a Year” giveaways. Following at 8 a.m. Dunkin’ Franchisee Dallen Rowe will host the official ribbon cutting ceremony. Rowe will also use the ceremony to present a check for $1,000 to the Mesquite Hills Knights Cheer team at 9 a.m.

The new “Next Generation” restaurant will be offering a first-hand look at Dunkin’s future experience with atmospheric lightning, a convenient drive-thru, and Wi-Fi. Its modern design will bring a renovated and fresh environment, according to the company.

“Free Coffee For a Year” recipients will receive a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months. The coupons are good only at the location where the book was issued.

