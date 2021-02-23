Dunkin’ helping to fight hunger in El Paso through $25,000 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dunkin’ is helping fight hunger in El Paso.

On Tuesday, El Paso Dunkin’ representatives, on behalf of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, presented a $25,000 grant to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, which will help fund the center’s food pantry.

The Kelly Center is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger in El Paso and the surrounding area through its two programs, The Kelly Memorial Food Pantry and FreshStart.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation gave more than $4.5 million to child health and hunger organizations in 2020, including the Foundation’s $25,000 grant to Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit https://www.bringjoy.org/.

