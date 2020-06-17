Drug arrests by Border Patrol lead to seizure of heroin, marijuana, meth, and pills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol Agents working in the El Paso sector made two separate drug busts over the weekend that resulted in the seizure of heroin, meth, marijuana, and pills.

The first incident happened Saturday when Border Patrol horse patrol agents assigned to the Clint station tracked two people through a desert area about ten miles west of the Tornillo Port of Entry.

The pair were allegedly carrying nearly 63 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $50,000. The smugglers were turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.

Sunday, agents assigned to the Alamogordo Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. 70 met with two people in a black Chevrolet Malibu in the inspection station.

While conducting the routine check, the Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the possible presence of drugs inside the car. Upon further inspection, agents found various drugs hidden in the floorboard.

Agents seized 2.85 pounds of heroin hidden inside a pancake mix box along with smaller quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, two syringes, and 14 pills hidden inside a tool bag.

Both suspects in the Malibu were turned over to Homeland Security Investigation Agents to face prosecution.

”El Paso Sector agents assigned to specialty units, such as the horse patrol and the canine program, have extensive specialized training and are highly dedicated to securing the border, in an effort to keep dangerous drugs away from our local communities”, said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.