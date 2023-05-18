EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso held a meeting Thursday, May 18 to discuss several water safety topics, one of them on flood risks as monsoon season approaches quickly.

Denise Parra with El Paso Water is reminding the community of the catchy, but very important phrase “turn around, don’t drown.”

Parra says that with the heavy rainfall season coming quickly, it’s important to remember that even a little bit of rain accumulation can sweep cars away, and even if people are walking, they could also be swept off their feet.