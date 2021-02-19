Drivers use caution as schools resume in-class instruction

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – With the reopening of public schools scheduled for the next two weeks, the Las Cruces Police Department wishes to remind motorists to drive with caution especially when traveling near school zones and bus stops.

High schools in Las Cruces return to abbreviated in-class instruction on February 22, Middle and elementary schools return to modified in-class instruction schedules on March 1.

School buses will be operating on adjusted schedules to accommodate the in-class instruction times.

Parents are encouraged to verify their children’s schedules with their specific school or through Las Cruces Public Schools.

Tips for motorists:

Obey all traffic laws and speed limits, especially the 15 MPH limit in school zones.

Do not pass other vehicles in school zones or at crosswalks.

Do not change lanes in school zones.

Do not make U-Turns in school zones.

Do not text or otherwise use a cell phone unless it is completely hands-free.

Stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.

Watch for and obey signals from school crossing guards.

Be alert and watch for children near schools, bus stops and in school parking lots.

Unless licensed to do so, do not park in handicap spaces to drop off or pick up children.

Do not park at curbs painted yellow, or red which are designated for emergency vehicles only.

Tips for students: