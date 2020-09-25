Drivers involved in deadly northeast El Paso crash both taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has announced the arrests of two drivers who were involved in a crash that led to the deaths of three children in Northeast El Paso on Sunday night.

Luis Javier Ortega was taken into custody by El Paso Police on Wednesdsay.

The first driver, 18-year-old Luis Javier Ortega, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities said he fled the scene of the crash. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention facility for three counts of Accident involving Death, each with a bond of $250,000, and two counts of Accident involving Personal Injury each with a bond of $200,000.

The second driver, 28-year-old Juan Angel Loera, was taken into custody on Thursday and was charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a bond of $250,000 and $500,000. He was also charged with three counts of murder each with a $1,000,000 bond.

Loera’s mugshot was not made immediately available.

Investigation

According to the El Paso Police Department, Loera was operating a Ford Expedition south on Howard in northeast El Paso when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign. Authorities said Ortega was traveling east on Titanic at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

The three children who died were all riding in the same vehicle as Loera. The youngest victim was a 1-year-old baby. The child was identified as Celeste Loera. The other two victims were identified as 5-year-old Gustavo Loera and 6-year-old Angel Loera Jr.

According to investigators, the children were not wearing their seatbelts.

Two other children, a 13-year-old female, and a 2-year-old male were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Memorial services were held for the children on Wednesday and Thursday. A rosary was held La Paz Faith & Spiritual Center in Central El Paso. A family friend said she was heartbroken for the family, and that the family is devastated.