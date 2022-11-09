EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations unit is still investigating a traffic collision involving a Sun Metro Bus and a Chevy Impala on Tuesday by 3800 Rich Beem.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 4:18 p.m., the unidentified driver was southbound on Rich Beem when he made a left turn onto Tierra Flores. At the same time, the Sun Metro bus was northbound when the Chevy Impala turned in front of the bus causing the collision.

Both vehicles came to rest after striking a rock wall. Fire Medical Services transported the driver of the Impala to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passengers of the Sun Metro Bus were also transported to a local hospital; all received treatment for minor injuries except for one passenger who was uninjured. The identity of the male driver of the Chevy Impala has not been identified. This investigation is ongoing.