Driver pinned for hours in wreck shares how surviving horses are recovering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver who was pinned for hours following a crash involving five horses over the weekend spoke to KTSM about what happened.

Two horses ended up dying following that crash. The other three are being looked after at their ranch in Canutillo.

The trained horses have been involved in Charro and Escaramuza training, learning to move in synchronization to create a dance and using that training at competitions.

“The horses were Escaramuza trained with the team Las Notrenas. We were going to the qualifiers for the state competition. Due to the rain, it was held in Canutillo,” said Veronica Martinez de Castro.

The Castro family is focused on caring for three horses that did survive. They were injured throughout, including deep cuts that needed stitches.

“We try to help the horse in all aspects. we don’t want them to feel ill or sick. We love riding on them. They get cut, and it’s like you get cut because you’re connected to them,” said Pedro Castro.

Saturday, the truck pulling horses crashed into pillars under I-10 at McRae. Arturo Castro, the driver, is recovering at home. He told KTSM his brakes failed.

“If I would have gone straight, I would have caused a bigger accident, and who knows how many other people would have been injured or died, so I decided to twist my truck,” said Arturo Castro.

He was pinned for hours as firefighters struggled to get him out.

“I couldn’t see. I just felt blood run along my leg,” he said.

Arturo Castro said he was at the hospital when they told him that two of his horses died.

“It hurts because they are well-trained horses that we’ve worked with for a long time, and we’ve invested a lot of time with them. They are horses that anyone can ride, from an elderly person to a child. They are so well trained,” he said.

All the family can do now is continue caring for the horses that did survive.

If you would like to help the Castro Family, they have established a GoFundMe. Please CLICK HERE.

