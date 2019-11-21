Driver in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run pleads guilty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The driver in a deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run entered a plea on Thursday.

Joel Velazquez, 24, pleaded guilty to accident involving death, manslaughter and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 10 years each for the first two charges, for which he will serve concurrently. His time served will count toward the tampering convict i on.

When the judge declared the verdict to Velazquez, the victim’s family, who carried yellow flowers with them, broke into tears.

“I know that my actions were wrong, but I was scared, it was an accident and it was never intended for this to happen, I am very sorry for the pain that I caused them and the irreparable damage,” Velazquez said.

Velazquez sped through a red light while driving drunk and hit Amanda Weyant Ferguson, a 28-year-old schoolteacher.

It happened i n the early hours of Thanksgiving 2018 in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Velazquez allegedly admitted to officers that he had five or six beers that night. He allegedly abandoned the car with a smashed-in window in a nearby neighborhood and told his father the car had been stolen.

In 2017, Velasquez was arrested and charged with assault, court records show.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that Velazquez is from Juarez, Mexico, and was in the U.S. illegally. He had been placed under an immigration detainer.

The judge stated that Velasquez could be deported because he is not a citizen of the United States.