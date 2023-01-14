EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night.

According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was traveling northbound on the 10400 block of Dyer and was turning left onto the 1600 block of Ameen. At the same time, the driver behind a 2006 Black Honda CBR motorcycle was moving southbound on Dyer in the middle lane at a high speed, nearing the intersection of Dyer and Ameen.

According to officials, Martin failed to yield the right of way to the driver behind the motorcycle, resulting in a collision at the intersection. The driver behind the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officials add failure to yield the right of way, speed, and suspected alcohol consumption may have contributed to this crash. The investigation is ongoing.